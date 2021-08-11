10 AIADMK MLAs, 3 ex-MLAs booked for assembling in front of S.P. Velumani’s house

The police have registered cases against 10 MLAs and three ex-MLAs of the AIADMK who assembled in front of the residence of former Minister S.P. Velumani at Sugunapuram in Coimbatore on Tuesday, in protest of the raid conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption .

They are among 200-odd persons who were booked by the Kuniyamuthur police in three seperate cases on various charges including assembling unlawfully and violating COVID-19 safety norms.

MLAs Amman K. Arjunan, A.K. Selvaraj, P.R.G. Arun Kumar, S. Damodaran, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, C. Mahendran, Amul Kandasamy, K.R. Jayaram, M.S.M. Anandan and V.P. Kandasamy, ex-MLAs O.K. Chinnaraj, Ettimadai A. Shanmugam and V. Kasthuri Vasu were booked along with 187 party workers in one of the cases.

They were booked for offences under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (for punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

A second case was registered against 10 AIADMK workers under Sections, 143, 269 and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC. They had removed barricades placed by the police.

A third case was registered against two persons who staged a road blockade at Sugunapuram junction on the busy Coimbatore - Palakkad Road.