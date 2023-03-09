HamberMenu
10 AIADMK men arrested for burning portraits of BJP chief Annamalai in Ariyalur

Taking strong exception to the comparison made by Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK cadres assembled in Meensurity and burnt the portraits of Mr. Annamalai.

March 09, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Ten cadres of the AIADMK were arrested on Thursday for burning the portraits of BJP State president K. Annamalai.

Taking strong exception to the comparison made by Mr. Annamalai with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the cadres led by Ravi, joint secretary of the district M.G.R. Mandram, assembled in Meensurity and began to burn the portraits of Mr. Annamalai.

They raised slogans against him for comparing himself with Ms. Jayalalithaa, whom they said was an unparalleled leader. They also said that Mr. Annamalai should not test the patience of the AIADMK cadres by provoking them.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested 10 persons for burning the portraits Mr. Annamalai.

