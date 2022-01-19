Tamil Nadu

1 tonne of ration rice seized

Civil Supplies CID police have seized 1 tonne of ration rice and arrested a man in this connection.

The police said they stopped a mini cargo vehicle at Vengadampatti near Kadayam during a vehicle check on Wednesday, and found 1,050 kg of ration rice loaded in it. They arrested driver R. Sivakumar, 24, of Keezha Pappakudi near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district.

The police are searching for vehicle owner G. Thiraviya Velan of Veerakeralampudur, who purchased the ration rice from the public and smuggled it.


