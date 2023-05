May 08, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 314 indigent workers, belonging to the AIADMK’s labour wing, Anna Tholirsanga Peravai (ATP), will be given ₹1 lakh each at an event in Chennai on May 17.

The payment is being made on the occasion of May Day, and out of the family welfare fund instituted during the general secretaryship of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, according to a release issued by the party’s present general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.