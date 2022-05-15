₹1 lakh solatium announced

May 15, 2022 22:23 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to those injured in the quarry accident in Tirunelveli district.

In a statement earlier in the day, he said he had deputed Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan and the Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary to the spot to coordinate rescue and relief measures. “A police investigation is under way. Based on the inquiry, action would be taken,” Mr. Stalin said.

Advertisement

Advertisement