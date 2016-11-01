1 killed, 4 injured in accident in Masinagudi

: One person was killed and four others were injured after the jeep in which they were travelling fell into an abandoned quarry near Bokkapuram in Masinagudi on early Monday morning.

Police said that seven persons were travelling in the vehicle when the incident took place. The men were identified as M. Velu (27) from Bokkapuram, who was the driver of the vehicle; M. Shanmugham (25); G. Vincent (45); S. Saravanakumar (25), all residents of Kalhatti; M. Naveen alias Naveenkumar (25) from Fern Hill, Ooty; and two others, Sivakumar and Mahadevan.

Police said that Shanmugham, who sustained serious head injuries in the accident, died on the spot, and Velu sustained injuries to his head, while the others escaped with minor injuries.

S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said that the department was unable to ascertain whether the men had intended to trespass into the forest.

“The incident happened by the side of a paved road, and the men live in Masinagudi and nearby areas, so we are unsure as to whether there was any illegal tourism involved,” he said.

Check-post

To better regulate traffic in these areas, the forest department, district administration and the police hope to set up a checkpost at Bokkapuram. “We will also increase patrolling in these areas to ensure that no illegal tourism takes place within the forest,” Mr. Kalanidhi added.