07 Nov Tirunelveli Campus

Inter-school contest

Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, organised ‘Vibhav 2022,’– an inter-school contest recently. Nearly 175 students from 15 schools participated. Director of Chanakya Institute of Public Leadership Radhakrishnan presided over the event and retired Director General of Police Sivanandan was the guest of honour. Various competitions such as Logo Designing, Quiz, Comic Strip, Just-a-Minute, Essay writing, Pitch an Idea for a Venture Capital and Ad-zap with Jingles were conducted. The overall championship trophy was bagged by Alagar Public School. Sakthi Vinayakar Hindu Vidyalaya was the runner-up.

Mini marathon

Tamil Nadu Dr.J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University organised a mini marathon, ‘Run for Unity’ on the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, on October 31. Hundred boys and 41 girls from the constituent colleges of the university took part in the mini marathon. G. Chandeesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, flagged off the race, with a 10-km run for boys starting at Pudukottai bus stop and a 5-km run for girls starting at Maravanmadam bus stop, with the finishing point at FCRI. Mr. Chandeesh, in his address, recalled the enormous efforts of India’s Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in uniting the country’s different princely States after independence, and emphasised the need for unity and integrity in taking the country forward. He also motivated the students by explaining the importance of running in the selection process of Indian Police Service. B. Ahilan, Dean, presided over the function.