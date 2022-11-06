06Nov Tirunelveli Mail

Signals not working

Two years ago, Rotary Clubs in Sengottai, Tenkasi and Courtallam sponsored installation of automatic traffic signals near Sengottai police station, Canara Bank and near Heritage Arch and two other places for streamlining the heavy traffic on the inbound and outbound Tamil Nadu-Kerala roads. But these signals are not in operation and blink only amber signal all the time. The Tenkasi Collector and Superintendent of Police must make efforts to ensure that these signals are operatedfrom 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day without fail.

K.H. Krishnan,

Sengottai

Fix side barriers

The Vadakkanpattu railway crossing lies on Kanniyakumari - Nagercoil railway line bisecting Agastheeswaram-Kottaram road. This crossing is on a much elevated level, say above 10 feet. To prevent accidents and ensure safety of road users, side barriers must be fixed on either side of the road.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Reading habit

It is encouraging to note that the CM released magazines like Oonjal and Thensittu for government school students and teachers. With the advent of mobile phones in the hands of students ever since online classes were started during COVID-19 lockdown, reading other than textbooks has became a distant past. One hopes that the new initiative to introduce the magazines for free reading would rekindle the habit. Revitalising the school library will also benefit much.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Number the poles

Apropos the announcement of allotting 1,000 street lights for Tirunelveli Corporation’s extended areas, many new poles fitted with lights bear no numbers. Because of this omission on the part of the Corporation,residents are unable to make complaints whenever the street lights go faulty. Men attending to the faults in the extended areas find it difficult to identify the pole without the numbers. Therefore, the authorities are requested to number the poles.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Fogging needed

With monsoon around the corner, there is every possibility of the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue from stagnant water. Frequent fogging must be done eradicate mosquitoes. I request the Tirunelveli Corporation authorities to arrange for periodical fogging on streets and all educational institutions to protect the public and students from vector-borne diseases.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Set up libraries

Flat developers who build multi-storeyed apartments provide all modern facilities but do not allot space for setting up a library. Hundreds of office-goers, school and college students and senior citizens live in these apartment complexes. The absence of a good library is felt by senior citizens and students. Town and Country Planning and local authorities concerned should also stipulate that a mini library is set up in the residential apartments.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli