06Nov Dindigul Mail

The Hindu Bureau
November 06, 2022 19:10 IST

 Set up another crematorium

There is only one crematorium functioning in Paramakudi, at Manjalpattinam. For the town of this size, a single crematorium is inadequate. I request the municipal authorities to set up another crematorium on the eastern side of the town, say near Kakkathoppu.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi 

 Reading habit

It is encouraging to note that the CM released magazines like Oonjal and Thensittu for government school students and teachers. With the advent of mobile phones in the hands of students ever since online classes were started during COVID-19 lockdown, reading other than textbooks has become a distant past. One hopes that the new initiative to introduce the magazines for free reading would rekindle the habit. Revitalising the school library will also benefit much.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Fogging needed

With monsoon around the corner, there is every possibility of the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue from stagnant water. Frequent fogging must be done eradicate mosquitoes. I request the municipal authorities to arrange for periodical fogging on streets and all educational institutions to protect the public and students from vector-borne diseases.

P. Victor Selvaraj, 

Palayamkottai

Set up libraries

Flat developers who build multi-storeyed  apartments provide all modern facilities but do not allot space for setting up a library.  Hundreds of office-goers, school and college students and senior citizens live in these apartment complexes.  The absence of a good library is felt by senior citizens and students.  Town and Country Planning and local authorities concerned should also stipulate that a mini library is set up in the residential apartments.  

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

