﻿T.N. nominates nodal officer for animal welfare

March 27, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu police have nominated D. Shanmuga Priya, Superintendent of Police, Non-Resident Indians, Chennai, as the State nodal officer from Tamil Nadu for coordination between the Animal Welfare Board and field-level officers of Tamil Nadu police for dealing with complaints regarding cruelty against animals.

Any complaints regarding animal cruelty could be communicated to the officer.

All Commissioners/Superintendents of Police were told to earmark an officer in the rank of ACP/DSP as a unit nodal officer to deal with cases of cruelty against animals and coordinate with the State nodal officer.

