ADVERTISEMENT

﻿T.N. nominates nodal officer for animal welfare

March 27, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Any complaints regarding animal cruelty could be communicated to the officer

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu police have nominated D. Shanmuga Priya, Superintendent of Police, Non-Resident Indians, Chennai, as the State nodal officer from Tamil Nadu for coordination between the Animal Welfare Board and field-level officers of Tamil Nadu police for dealing with complaints regarding cruelty against animals.

Any complaints regarding animal cruelty could be communicated to the officer.

All Commissioners/Superintendents of Police were told to earmark an officer in the rank of ACP/DSP as a unit nodal officer to deal with cases of cruelty against animals and coordinate with the State nodal officer. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US