“Health scheme benefited a lot of people”

The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme had benefited more than 20,000 people in the district in the last five years and the beneficiaries had received treatment worth Rs. 28.22 crore, Collector S. Natarajan has said.

The scheme was launched in 2012 to provide quality healthcare to economically weaker sections of the society and each family was insured for Rs. 1 lakh per year and for four years for a total value of Rs. 4 lakh. In case of certain procedures, the ceiling was raised to Rs. 1.5 lakh per annum.

Families whose annual income was Rs. 72,000 and less and members of unorganised labour welfare boards and the spouse, children and dependents became eligible to avail quality healthcare under the scheme. The scheme covered 1,016 procedures, 113 follow-up procedures and 26 diagnostic procedures.

In Ramanathapuram district, the scheme was implemented in 10 Government Hospitals and private hospitals empanelled in the scheme, he said adding in the last five years, a total of 20,247 people had benefited. At the Government Headquarters Hospital here alone, treatment worth Rs 10.82 crore had been extended to 6,924 people.

A total number of 4,030 people were benefited for Rs 7.04 crore at Paramakudi Government Hospital and 2,013 people for Rs. 2.32 crore at Keelakarai Government Hospital, the Collector said.

To ensure that the scheme benefited maximum number of people, the district administration had created a separate wing at the Collectorate to distribute applications and identity cards to beneficiaries, Mr. Natarajan said and appealed to the public to benefit from the scheme.