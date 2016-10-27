“Focus on hygiene’’

: Street food vendors should concentrate more on hygiene and food safety standards, said speakers at a workshop organised, under the auspices of the Swachh Bharat Pakhwada, by the Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology (IICPT) here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor of the Periyar Maniammai University N. Ramachandran said the street food vendors stand a chance to reach global heights with their varied and tasty cuisines. Studies have found that their food varieties were more innovative than chic and classy restaurants in many cases.

However, there must be increased awareness among them regarding hygiene. They should enrol themselves as members of the National Street Food Vendors Association to reap full benefits especially serving in the unorganised sector, he said.

Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, R. Ramesh Babu, explained the food safety rules and urged the vendors and all other food manufacturers to adhere to safety and hygiene rules.

Ensure consumer health and safety in all aspects, he insisted.

Director of the IICPT, C. Anandharamakrishnan, said that his organisation had the capability to reach out to a variety of food manufacturers from the street food vendors to mega food industry players. Every one involved in the food industry had the opportunity to reach global heights for which adhering to quality and good hygiene factors was the corner stone to success, he said.

Head, Department of Food Biotechnology, K. Suresh Kumar welcomed the gathering while Head, Department of Technology Dissemination, A. Amudhasurabi, proposed a vote of thanks.

Technical sessions on food safety and hygiene enlightened and enthralled the participants.