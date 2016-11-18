“Farmers unable to pay premium for crop insurance”

Most of the farmers, who attended the grievance redressal meeting convened here on Thursday, expressed their concern over difficulties in paying premium for crop insurance in cooperative credit societies which remain paralysed following demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currencies.

Collector M. Ravikumar, who presided over the meeting, said the farmers could approach the insurance company to insure their crops at this stage. Tamilmani, a farmer from Kurumbur, pleaded with the district administration to recommend to the government waiver of loans availed by all the farmers.

Thoothukudi district had not received adequate rainfall during North-east monsoon and hence the government should declare Thoothukudi ‘drought hit’, he demanded. P. Murugesan, a farmer from Pudur and general secretary of Southern Dryland Farmers Association, said 12,554 pattas in the names of deceased persons were yet to be transferred to their legal heirs in 88 villages in Vilathikulam taluk.

Despite production of a list of 195 deceased pattadars in Boothalapuram village to District Revenue Officer for patta transfer three months ago, no action had been taken. The issue was also taken to the notice of the Commissioner of Land Administration, Chennai, but in vain, he alleged.

Besides, 44 applications for patta transfer were submitted to Vilathikulam taluk office, but the authorities were yet to initiate any action. There were practical difficulties in producing death and legal heir certificates, he said, and sought special camps in Vilathikulam taluk to settle the issue. The Collector asked Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Officer M. Kannabiran to organise village-wise special camps for patta transfer.

During the meeting, MDMK farmers’ wing members entered the hall, carrying spades, and approached the Collector’s podium and submitted a petition stating that the farmers had been affected following closure of primary agricultural cooperative credit societies.

K. Perumal of Thoothukudi sought curb on illegal groundwater tapping. The Collector said 26 water tankers involved in the illegal operation were seized in Thoothukudi and a total fine of Rs. 2.88 lakh was imposed on them. Six tankers were seized in Tiruchendur and a fine of Rs. 37,000 was imposed. Four unauthorised borewells dug near Karungulam and four bores in Servaikaranmadam were sealed, he said. Joint Director of Agriculture P. Vanniarajan and other officials were present.