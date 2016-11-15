“Circular is confusing”

Members of Tamil Nadu State Primary Cooperative Bank All Employees Association (TACBEA) staged a demonstration in front of the District Cooperative Bank here on Monday, protesting against the ‘confusing’ circular issued by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies on accepting the demonetised 500 and 1000 rupee notes from members.

TACBEA district president G. Muthuramalingam, who led the agitation, said the circular directing the officials at the Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies (PACCS) in the district to accept the demonetised currency notes only for payment towards crop insurance caused considerable amount of confusion and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 9 that the 500 and 1000 rupee notes would cease to be legal tender, the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) issued an oral instruction to accept the demonetised currencies and accordingly, the officials at PACCS accepted the old currencies on November 10.

However, it instructed the officials not to accept the currencies from November 11 and still wanted them to keep the PACCS open on Saturday and Sunday when banks functioned for exchanging old currencies and accepting deposits from the public.

Protesting against this, the officials refused to open the societies and handed over the keys to the DCCB, stating that opening of the societies would be meaningless if they could not accept the old currencies or exchange the old notes for new currencies, they said.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies issued a circular, directing them to accept the old currencies for payment towards premium for crop insurance. The circular insisted that the members should open ‘mirror account’ in a particular society and should be directed to the DCCB if he applied for jewel loan, Mr. Muthuramalingam said.

Alleging that the circular could not be followed, he demanded that like banks, PACCS should also be allowed to accept old currencies and exchange the old notes for the benefit of the members.

The agitation was part of the State-wide agitation and it was participated among others by office-bearers K. Krishnan, M Ramasamy and those employed in the 131 PACCS in the district, he added.

