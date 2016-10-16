Tamil Nadu

“Be a job creator, not a job seeker”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisor for the ``Make in India’’ scheme M.B. Athreya exhorted students to be job creators and not job seekers here on Saturday.

Addressing students on ``Youth Awakening Day’’ to mark the 85th birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam at the Cape Engineering College near Anjugramam, Dr. Athreya motivated the students to work hard to realise the national mission of ``Make in India’’.

He called up on the students to innovate products and services as per the needs of the local industries and household consumables and to achieve this, like-minded group of students should join together, he said.

“The four mantras for success are Knowledge of engineering, Attitude to utilise the knowledge, Skills to apply the knowledge and innovate further and inculcate Habits of sustained hard work (KASH)”, Dr. Athreya said.

Over 700 students from Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli district participated in the programme.

Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar and other officials participated.

