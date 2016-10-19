“Abolish triple talaq”

The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan has demanded abolition of triple talaq. It is mandate of all elected representatives to bring about Uniform Civil Code, says Jaibu Nisha Reyaz Babu, State Convenor, BMMA (Tamilnadu Unit).

In a statement here on Tuesday, she said that the BMMA strongly condemned the attempt to politicise the debate by mixing up of abolition of triple talaq with the move by the Law Commission seeking views from the public on Uniform Civil Code.

“Triple talaq needs to be abolished at once while deliberations on UCC can go on, she added. ”