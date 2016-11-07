Tamil Nadu

‘Walk of shame’ campaign held

Officials take an early morning walk along spots where people defecate

Loganayagi, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), led the ‘walk of shame’ campaign in Mel Kachirapattu village near here to create awareness among people against defecating in open places.

As part of the campaign, officials took a walk early morning along the spots where people defecate in the open places, on Saturday. The Mel Kachirapattu, along with Kolakkudi, Anaippiranthan and Viswanthangal villages is to be declared Open Defectation Free village by thins month end.

Block Development Officer, Tiruvannamalai, T.KLakshmi Narasimhan, along with other officials participated in the event. Earlier, another campaign called ‘triggering’ also to create awareness on Swachh Bharat ideals, was held in the same village on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai block 22 villages are to be declared open defecation free by the end of this year, officials said.

