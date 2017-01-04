‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy incurs HC’s wrath for raising voice

: Serial public interest litigant ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy on Tuesday faced the wrath of the Madras High Court for “raising his voice” while arguing on a petition seeking to withdraw police protection provided to the ‘Veda Nilayam’ bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, located in Poes Garden.

According to Mr. Ramaswamy, he was prevented from entering the Poes Garden area by the inspector attached to Teynampet police station who was on duty there.

He also alleged that the police officer shouted at him in “filthy language”.

When the PIL came up for hearing, the Bench questioned the locus standi of the petitioner as he was not even a resident of the area.Agitated by the queries, Mr.. Ramaswamy continued his argument in a loud voice against the repeated advice of the High Court Bench to lower his voice. As the petitioner continued to argue even after the court dismissed his PIL, the Bench directed the court officials to escort him out of the court and advise him to leave the premises.