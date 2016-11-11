‘Tirukkural Express likely to be tri-weekly’

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has promised to increase the frequency of the Tirukkural Express running between Nizamuddin and Kanniyakumari to tri-weekly from bi-weekly immediately, said Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan here on Thursday.

A release issued by the Minister’s office in Nagercoil said, Mr. Radhakrishnan urged the Railway Minister to start the doubling work of the railway line between Madurai and Kanniyakumari, extension of Tiruchi-Tirunelveli Intercity Express to Kanniyakumari and also make the Tirukkural Express as tri-weekly as an immediate measure.

The Railway Minister promised to take action on the requests put forth by Mr. Radhakrishnan.

The Kanniyakumari District Railway Users Association (KDRUA) had sent repeated representations to the Railway Minister and Mr. Radhakrishnan, the release said.