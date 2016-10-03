‘Swachh Sagar Abhiyan’ by Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard personnel organised a ‘Swachh Sagar Abhiyan’ here on Sunday.

Along with the Coast Guard personnel based at Thoothukudi, cadets of Maritime Training Institute and volunteers from various organisations cleaned the harbour beach, Indian Coats Guard Station, shallow draught berth and Roach Park. Over 300 persons participated in this exercise and removed two tonnes of discarded plastic products, fishnets, bottles etc.

To spread awareness on cleanliness, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust conducted a mass cleaning drive in the Port Residential Complex on Sunday.

Following a ‘Swacch Bharat’ Pledge administered by S. Natarajan, Deputy Chairman, V.O.Chidambaranar Port Trust, an awareness procession, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness was taken out in the Port Colony. Besides distributing pamphlets sensitising the public on cleanliness, street plays were also organised in various parts of the Port Colony.

Students of VOC Port School and officials participated in the drive organised at Port Quarters, Port Hospital, operational area and the Administrative Office of the V.O.C. Port Trust.

Minister inaugurates Swachh Bharat programme

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan inaugurated the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme at the Anna Bus stand in Nagercoil on Sunday evening.

The mass cleaning programme was undertaken by public sector undertakings of the State and central governments on Sunday.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched across the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 2, 2014, Mr. Pon Radhakrishnan said on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Mandapam in Kanniyakumari.