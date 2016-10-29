‘Sunk CSG interceptor boat to be restored’

The 12-tonne fast interceptor boat of Coastal Security Group, which sank in the sea off Manapad coast in March 2014 and salvaged later, will be overhauled. Funds to the tune of Rs. 98 lakh have been allocated for its repair by the Ministry of Border Management, according to Additional Director General of Police (CSG) C. Sylendra Babu.

A team of technicians from GRBE, a recognised agency, would be engaged in restoring the boat. The accident occurred when the interceptor boat was navigating through the turbulent sea. The boat was designed with an ability to defend seaward portion at a speed of 35 knots, Dr. Babu told The Hindu here on Thursday.

The ADGP said nine jetties were being constructed in Thoothukudi, Colachel and other coastal areas in the State, exclusively for berthing CSG boats, at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh each.

He said six new marine police stations were coming up in Thoothukudi, Uvari in Tirunelveli district and Kanniyakumari.

He inspected the station being constructed in Thoothukudi Harbour area. Patrolling by the entire fleet of speed boats had been intensified in the sea to check any suspicious movement of vessels and boats.

As many as 1,005 people stranded in various parts of Chennai during last year’s floods were rescued by 45 CSG commandos. Besides, 91 people who got caught in flash floods were also rescued by the commandos.

A total of 500 fishermen, including 25 from Thoothukudi, had been trained in flood rescue efforts, he added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, CSG, Thoothukudi, N.K. Stanley Jones and Inspector of Police C. Muhesh Jeyakumar were present.