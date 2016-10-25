‘Shift cooling tower’

Residents of Attukollai in Yellanahalli Town petitioned the District Collector on Monday, urging him to ensure that a cooling tower belonging to Needle Industries Private Limited, located in close proximity to the village be moved elsewhere.

In their petition, the villagers claimed that the chemical vapour from the tower were adversely impacting the health of many village residents and was also polluting the area.

They alleged that they had written to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board as well, and that the company had failed to show up for meetings with villagers.

‘Police brutality’

Residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Khandal alleged that since an autorickshaw belonging to a member of an Hindu outfit was vandalised, the district police have been victimising residents.