‘Set up Seventh Pay Commission’

The Elementary School Teachers Front urged the State Government to take steps for setting up Seventh Pay Commission in the State.

A resolution adopted at the executive committee meeting of the Gangavalli block unit at Thammampatti recently also appealed to the government to remove the anomalies in the recommendation of Sixth Pay Commission. Another resolution demanded the government to revert back to the old pension scheme. The meeting decided to stage agitation to press the above demands in front of the offices of the assistant elementary education officers in the district on November 10.