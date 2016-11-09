‘Sathaya Vizha’ celebrated

: King Rajaraja Chola I put Thanjavur on the international map 1,000 years ago by constructing the Big Temple tower which keeps attracting visitors even now. It speaks volumes of his dedication, Collector A. Annadurai said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the 1031st Sathaya Vizha, commemorating the birth anniversary of the Chola Emperor, he said that the Big Temple continued to be a grand tourist attraction. King Raja Raja Chola’s deeds have been well chronicled and his reign marked initiation of a methodical survey of land revenue records.

He noted that the administration got special sanction from the Election Commission to celebrate the event as a government function as the election model code of conduct was in vogue with Assembly elections for the Thanjavur constituency. “We need to preserve the monument in its pristine beauty for the future generation to draw inspiration from,” he said.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Manthirachalam, Tourism Officer Rajasekar, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Kumaradurai, Senior Prince Babaji Raje Bhosle were present.

