‘Sandynallah reservoir should be reopened’

With tourist footfall increasing in ecologically sensitive hotspots such as Avalanche and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, environmentalists feel the re-opening of the “Old Mysore Road,” bordering the Sandynallah reservoir, will help reduce pressure due to unregulated tourism at the reserve forests.

The Old Mysore Road was laid sometime in the middle of the 20th century to connect Ooty with Gudalur and Mysore. Despite remaining unused for many years , it remains in a good condition, cutting through what is now a beautiful reserve forest near the Sandynallah reservoir that is closed to the public.

Dharmalingam Venugopal, Director of the Nilgiri Documentation Centre, said many roads known as “Coup Roads” were built by the the British to haul cultivated Eucalyptus trees. “Till a few decades ago, it used to be a popular place for fishing and other activities,” he said.

The reservoir, otherwise known as the Kamaraj Sagar Dam, used to be a popular spot for shooting films. A.T. Lawrence, a cine production executive, said problems in getting approval to shoot in the Nilgiris and other technicalities insisted upon by the forest department led to the spot being neglected.

The forest shelters a few species of animals such as the Indian Gaur but it is not “ecologically sensitive,” as it is populated by Eucalyptus trees and other varieties of exotic flora, said V. Sivadass, Managing Trustee of the Nilgiri Environment and Cultural Service Trust. “The forest is scenic, accessible and a great spot for treks,” he said. Ecological hotspots such as Avalanche needed to be protected. The reopening of the Sandynallah reservoir could help absorb some of the tourist crowd.

Many of the trees were more than 150-years-old and that reintroducing regulated tourism could help bring in economic rewards for the largely impoverished families living in nearby Khandal.