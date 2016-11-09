‘Remove karuvelam trees from Kotteri lake’

The presence of seemai karuvelam trees in large number has affected the flow of water to Kotteri lake in Kaadayampatti near Omalur.

The lake accounted for a water spread area of more than 300 acres. The main source of inflow into this lake is the rainwater from Yercaud hills flowing into River West Sarabanga. As such, among all the lakes in Kaadayampatti block, the Kotteri gets filled first.

The surplus water of Kotteri lake later fills up the Pannapatti lake, Kanjayakkanpatti Vadamaeri lake, and also various other water bodies in Kaadayampatti and Omalur blocks.

Thanks to the heavy downpour received in Yercaud, Omalur and surrounding areas a few months ago, the Kotteri and Danishpet lakes received copious inflow and got filled up soon, much to the delight of the local people in general and farming community in particular.

The farmers of Kaadayampatti say that Kotteri has such a vast water spread area, that water could be seen throughout the year.

The presence of water round the year is a major attraction to the migratory birds for a major part of the year. The local cooperative society engages fishermen to catch fish and market the same.

At present, more than 50 per cent of the water spread area of the lake is occupied by the seemai karuvelam trees. In some spots, the vegetation is so thick that the dry bed is not at all visible.

The farmers complain that the seemai karuvelam trees have affected the inflow of water and have reduced the water spread area. Due to this, the groundwater level in its vicinity has gone down alarmingly causing anxiety to the local community.

The serious effect of seemai karuvelam in the Kotteri has been brought to the notice of the authorities many times. But the authorities have turned a blind eye to this menace, they complain.

The presence of water throughout the year in Kotteri proved a major tourist attraction in the past. At present, only the dry bed is receiving the visitors.

They demand the district administration to take steps on a war-footing to remove seemai karuvelam trees from the Kotteri lake. The local people were ready to extend a helping hand to the authorities in this project.

They have also demanded steps for the beautification of the lake and also artificial sand dunes in the water spread area in various places for the benefit of the winged visitors.