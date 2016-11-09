‘Release impounded sand-laden lorries’

Members of Namakkal District All Sand Lorry Owners Welfare Association stopped operating vehicles here on Tuesday. They said that after getting permit and documents verified at the check post, lorries proceed towards the destination. But revenue officials and the police intercept the lorries and register false cases that sand is smuggled to Hosur. They also said that over 50 lorries were impounded recently and lorry owners were fined Rs. 50,000 each. These lorries were not released for many months, they added.