‘Pay tax with scrapped notes’

The District Collector V. Sampath urged the people to remit dues to the local bodies in the district with the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, Mr. Sampath said the people can remit the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency for settling the property tax, water tax, and house tax due to the village panchayats that fell under the corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and panchayat unions in the district.
Special counters will function in the village panchayat offices till Monday, the statement said.
The District Collector urged the residents of the village panchayats to take full advantage of the special counters for remitting the dues with the higher denomination currency.
