‘Morphed’ photo: student picked up for questioning

A second-year mechanical engineering student of a private college in the city, who hails from Nepal, was on Friday picked up by the police on charges of morphing the picture of his college mate and forwarding it to his friend studying in the same college.

Police said the girl was also a second year engineering student, who had sent her photo on Whatsapp to Deepak Takur.

A dispute broke between the two and when she questioned him on forwarding the photograph, he allegedly assaulted her on the college the premises on Thursday. The girl informed her parents and lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police on Friday. Deepak Takur is being questioned, police said.

On June 27, a 21-year-old woman graduate committed suicide at Elampillai after her morphed picture surfaced on social media. It was said to have been circulated by a youth for refusing to marry him.

The youth was arrested and later detained under the Goondas Act.