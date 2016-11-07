‘Jallikattu will be held during Pongal’

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan on Sunday expressed confidence that “jallikattu” will be held in Tamil Nadu during Pongal next year.

“ I going to Delhi tomorrow to take up this issue again. We want a permanent solution to this,” he told reporters in Vellore.

As regards the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera on the fishermen issue in New Delhi on Saturday, he said it was the first step towards resolving the long-standing problem.

“Our immediate emphasis is on securing the release of nine Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons and 115 boats. We are trying out ways to restore the rights of fishermen that were lost with the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said. Ms. Swaraj was hospitalised for nine days when the date for this meeting was fixed. “But, she attended the meeting despite doctors advising her not to. The Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister are keen on arriving at a permanent solution to the fishermen issue,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Ban on channel

When asked about the ban on NDTV India, Mr. Radhakrishnan said telecasting Army-related information puts lives of 125 crore countrymen in danger. “This ban should not be compared with freedom of press in the country. The Modi government and the BJP always stand for freedom of media,” he said.

On the frequent attacks on BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries in Vellore and other parts of the State, he said the police should take action and arrest the culprits.

