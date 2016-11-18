‘Insist on minimum wages’

Don’t take advance money from employers and insist on payment of minimum wages. This was the common request of officials who addressed a recent meeting organised by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department for awareness on bonded labour abolition in textile mills.
Both Assistant Labour Inspector Yuvaraj, who highlighted difficulties faced by young girls employed in textile industries, the Tahsildar - Adi-Dravidar & Tribal Welfare Tahsildar, Maariammal, who emphasised on education of children, made the request during a programme organised by the ADTW Department in association with International Justice Mission and Sathyamangalam-based READ, an NGO involved in identifying and facilitating rehabilitation of bonded labourers. They warned owners of textile industries against employing workers under bondage.
Erstwhile bonded labour survivors Arul and Pachayamma, in their role as community leaders, presented a testimonials and puppetry show. The ‘End Bonded Labour’ campaign is being conducted in 13 districts this year to sensitise vulnerable community to the perils. Mathew Joji, Manager, Public Engagements with IJM, said the awareness programmes have been envisaged as an educational initiative for key stake holders as well.
