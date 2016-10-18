Tamil Nadu

‘History should recognise Yusuf Arakkal’s works’

tributes:Shibu Arakkal, John Shaw, Sara Arakkal and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon Ltd., at the condolence meeting in memory of Yusuf Arakkal, at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru on Sunday.— Photo: K. Murali Kumar

tributes:Shibu Arakkal, John Shaw, Sara Arakkal and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon Ltd., at the condolence meeting in memory of Yusuf Arakkal, at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru on Sunday.— Photo: K. Murali Kumar  

Students, artists and members of the corporate world gathered at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Sunday to remember artist Yusuf Arakkal who passed away here recently. The event was organised by the NGMA and Galerie Sara Arakkal.

Recalling Arakkal’s generosity and desire to spread his love for art, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “I was hardly known to anybody when Yusuf, decades ago, told me at one of his exhibitions ‘not to worry about affordability’. He told me, ‘Pay me in instalments, but sustain your eye for art appreciation’.”

His passion saw him sharing his knowledge in both formal art schools as well as informal gatherings.



Students remember one of his basic tenets: a love of creativity that transcends the artist.

“He was one artist who would not only appreciate the nuances in a work of art, but even purchase a student’s artwork,” Ravindra Jain, a student of visual arts, said.

Over his nearly five-decade association with Arakkal, artist S.G. Vasudev recollected their efforts in spearheading the popular Karnataka Kala Mela by the State’s artists. “He used the technique of oil, almost like water colour, with thin surface. I hope his wife Sara Arakkal and son Shibu Arakkal organise an exhibition of his unseen works,” Mr. Vasudev said.

For an artist who had researched and mastered his oils, Arakkal chose pen and ink for his rare portrait-work featuring 135 well-known Indian artists in his last book Faces of Creativity .

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 5:51:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/%E2%80%98History-should-recognise-Yusuf-Arakkal%E2%80%99s-works%E2%80%99/article16074302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY