‘History should recognise Yusuf Arakkal’s works’

Students, artists and members of the corporate world gathered at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Sunday to remember artist Yusuf Arakkal who passed away here recently. The event was organised by the NGMA and Galerie Sara Arakkal.

Recalling Arakkal’s generosity and desire to spread his love for art, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “I was hardly known to anybody when Yusuf, decades ago, told me at one of his exhibitions ‘not to worry about affordability’. He told me, ‘Pay me in instalments, but sustain your eye for art appreciation’.”

His passion saw him sharing his knowledge in both formal art schools as well as informal gatherings.

Students remember one of his basic tenets: a love of creativity that transcends the artist.

“He was one artist who would not only appreciate the nuances in a work of art, but even purchase a student’s artwork,” Ravindra Jain, a student of visual arts, said.

Over his nearly five-decade association with Arakkal, artist S.G. Vasudev recollected their efforts in spearheading the popular Karnataka Kala Mela by the State’s artists. “He used the technique of oil, almost like water colour, with thin surface. I hope his wife Sara Arakkal and son Shibu Arakkal organise an exhibition of his unseen works,” Mr. Vasudev said.

For an artist who had researched and mastered his oils, Arakkal chose pen and ink for his rare portrait-work featuring 135 well-known Indian artists in his last book Faces of Creativity .