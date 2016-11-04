‘GST will make business easy for traders’

A five-day training programme for the field level executive officers in the Central Board of Excise and Customs and State Commercial Taxes Department on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was held here recently.

The programme was organised jointly by the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics and the State Commercial Taxes Department, as part of preparations for successful roll out of GST.

S. Arokia Raj, Joint Commissioner, Salem Central Excise Commissionerate, said that GST which will come into force from April 1 next year is a simplified tax form which will make business easy for traders and officials. The implementation of GST will provide a big advantage to the country at the international market.

Mr. Arokia Raj said that training programme has already been completed at three levels and this is the fourth and final level of the schedule.

The Union Finance Ministry has planned to impart training to about 60,000 field level executive officers of the Central Excise and Commercial Taxes Departments of respective states across the country.

S. Gnana Kumar, Joint Commissioner-enforcement, Commercial Taxes, called upon the officials of both the departments to understand rules and procedures of the GST, so that it could be implemented without any hitch.

M. Ravi, Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, said by introducing the GST, the trade and industry is moving towards new tax reforms.

The Salem Central Excise Department with its jurisdiction over Salem, Erode, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts has around 120 field level officers and the Commercial Taxes division with its jurisdiction over Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts accounted for 200 field level officers.

Master trainers from both Central Excise and Commercial Taxes Departments imparted training to the field offices in four batches.

Training for all the batches is expected to be completed by first week of December.