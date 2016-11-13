‘Ensure smaller denomination currency to petrol bunks’

The Salem District Petroleum Dealers Association urged the district administration to ensure provision of smaller denomination currency to the tune of Rs. 50,000 to each of the petrol bunks daily to meet the demands of the vehicle owners.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, P. Selvaraju, president, Salem District Petroleum Dealers Association, said that on the direction of the Centre, the petrol bunks are accepting the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency from the public ever since currency crisis surfaced in the country.

However, due to paucity of smaller denomination currency, the bunks are not able to provide the Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 notes to the customers. This leads to unpleasant scenes and even to violence in the petrol bunks frequently.

He said that the banks are providing small denomination currency to the tune of Rs. 4,000 only to each of the retail outlets, which is very much inadequate to meet the demand of the large number consumers who turn up at the petrol bunks. The banks are refusing to provide more small denomination currency, much to the anxiety of petroleum dealers.

Demanding higher cash withdrawal limits, Mr. Selvaraju urged the district administration to intervene and ensure that the banks provided smaller denomination currency of Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 to the tune of Rs. 50,000 to each of the petrol bunk to run hassle-free business.

The non-provision of adequate Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 currency will badly hit the petroleum dealers, which in turn will affect the consumers, he added.