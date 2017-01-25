‘Ensure medical care for the injured’

: Justice R. Mahadevan of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured pro-jallikattu protesters who have been admitted in hospitals following injuries sustained in Monday’s violence.

The judge made the observation when advocate and civil rights activist V. Suresh submitted in the court that “police excess” is continuing even after the issue of promulgation of an ordinance for jallikattu was over.

“Police action on the innocent people is a matter to be considered by the court. The police had entered into the houses of the people and damaged their households and other materials in some places. They tore slips issued by the hospitals to the outpatients and are interfering with the treatment given to the inpatients who are admitted in connection with the incident,” Mr. Suresh charged.

Similarly, two other advocates – Suryaprakasam and K. Balu of PMK – also moved urgent motions before the judge seeking the court’s intervention in the issue. They also urged the court to initiate action against persons who allegedly degraded Tamil culture and tradition.

The judge however, refused to hear the pleas on an urgent basis, but suggested filing of proper petitions that could be taken up for hearing in normal course. The court then adjourned a criminal original petition moved by two protesters to Wednesday. The petition sought to restrain the police from using force against the protesters.