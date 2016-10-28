‘Desist from using cracker rockets in fringe villages’

In view of dry conditions prevailing in the forests due to failure of Southwest monsoon and delayed Northeast monsoon, the Forest Department has planned to prevailed upon residents in fringe villages and settlements to desist from using cracker rockets.

The Department will issue instructions to the people through ‘thandora’ on Friday, District Forest Officer of Erode Division M. Nagarajan said. In particular, the cracker rockets, most often, change directions haphazardly when fired and would result in danger to the wildlife, the DFO explained.

Wild animals have moved closer to the settlements in search of water and food and the people would be made to realise that their very survival on the hills would be at stake in the event of the destruction of flora and fauna.

Micro-organisms, butterflies and insects are vital for natural growth of diverse vegetation, and once they get burnt, the entire food chain in the wild will be impaired in the long run, the District Forest Officer said.

There are seven forest settlements in Erode division: Thalakarai, Doddakombai, Solaganai, Sundapur, Kathirimalai, Kakkayanur and Knathadi. Likewise, there are numerous settlements in the Sathyamangalam and Hasanur Divisions in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve where the caution would be made.