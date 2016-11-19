‘Changing foreign currency, a challenge’

Changing foreign currency to Indian rupees is still an issue for many tourists, who have also been unable to exchange the demonetised notes.

Indiran, a visitor from Malaysia, who had come down to shop for a wedding in the family and visit temples in Manthralayam and Tirupati, said as far as stay was concerned, there was no problem since they could pay by card. “But it is a problem when one has to pay for the taxi or buy puja items for the temples. I had to borrow some cash from a few friends in Chennai,” he said.

Some hoteliers said they were still accepting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from customers who were unable to change them. “For the first few days, there was no cash with money changers, so we had to help them. They are not able to change for more than Rs. 5,000, given the ceiling on exchange. That is hardly enough for the kind of spending that many of them like to do when they are here,” a city hotelier said.

In some places where banks and forex counters were not helping tourists, they were forced to approach touts to get their notes exchanged, a travel operator said.

N. Nageswaran, secretary general, All India Association of Authorized Money Changers and Money Transfer Agents, said in the first few days, there was a problem of currency not being available in money exchange counters.

“We directed the consumers to the banks that had money. But the situation has eased since we have been allowed to draw from banks. There is no doubt that there are hitches still, but we have asked our members to interact with banks and help our customers,” he said.