‘Chandrayan II launch by 2017 end’

ISRO Director Mayilsamy Annadurai unveils a plaque to mark inauguration of new building at Erode Sengunthar Primary School on Sunday.–PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

Launch of Chandrayaan II as a precursor to manned mission to moon will take place in the end of 2017 or early in 2018, said Mayilsamy Annadurai, Director of ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, here on Sunday.

While Chandrayan I could confirm presence of water on moon, the second satellite in the series with orbiter and rover would explore the nature of surface, he told media persons. Testing was being carried out at Bengaluru with a simulator, he said.

Mr. Annadurai, who was here to inaugurate new buildings of Erode Sengunthar Primary School, said the plan of launching one satellite a month was progressing well. Similar to tele medicine, utility of satellites could be optimised for educational development, he said. The life of Mangalyan orbiting now beyond the planned six month duration, would be extended further. The embossing of Mangalyan image on the newly released currency of Rs. 2,000 denomination was a unique recognition for his ISRO team, Mr. Annadurai said.

