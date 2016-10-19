‘Avoid frequent fuel price hike’

The State Lorry Owners Federation – Tamil Nadu urged the Centre to avoid the frequent hike in the price of petrol and diesel.

Speaking to reporters at Sankagiri near here on Saturday, M. R. Kumarasamy, president of the association, took exception to the hike of diesel price by Rs. 2.37 per litre.

Already the lorry industry in the state is undergoing difficult period due to various reasons and the hike in the diesel price will immensely harm them.

He said that oil companies continue to earn profit. The Centre should avoid any hike in future and the State Government too should come forward to reduce the concerned tax imposed on the gasoline products.