Tamil Nadu tops food safety index

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya handing over an award and certificate to P. Senthilkumar, Officer on Special Duty and Commissioner of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu, in recognition of the State’s overall performance in various parameters of food safety and achieving the first rank in the category of large States in the State Food Safety Index 2021-22 on June 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 07, 2022 19:46 IST

Gujarat and Maharashtra get second and third slots