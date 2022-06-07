Tamil Nadu tops food safety index
Gujarat and Maharashtra get second and third slots
Tamil Nadu topped the State Food Safety Index this year, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra this year. Among the smaller States, Goa stood first, followed by Manipur and Sikkim. Among the Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured first, second and third ranks.
The winners were felicitated by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.
The State Food Safety Index (SFSI) measures the performance of States on the basis of five parameters prescribed by the Health Ministry. The rating is done by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Speaking on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, Dr. Mandaviya said the States had an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices . “It is the need of the hour that we come together to ensure a healthy nation,” he noted.
Dr. Mandaviya further launched various innovative initiatives by the FSSAI, including the Eat Right Research Awards and Grants – Phase II, Eat Right Creativity Challenge – Phase III, a school-level competition, and the logo for AyurvedaAahar. This logo, which contains the initials of Ayurveda and Aahar with five leaves symbolising the five elements of nature, would be beneficial in creating a unique identity for food products and in their easy identification, says a release from the Health Ministry.
