Tamil Nadu tops food safety index

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya handing over an award and certificate to P. Senthilkumar, Officer on Special Duty and Commissioner of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu, in recognition of the State’s overall performance in various parameters of food safety and achieving the first rank in the category of large States in the State Food Safety Index 2021-22 on June 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gujarat and Maharashtra get second and third slots

Tamil Nadu topped the State Food Safety Index this year, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra this year. Among the smaller States, Goa stood first, followed by Manipur and Sikkim. Among the Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured first, second and third ranks.

The winners were felicitated by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

The State Food Safety Index (SFSI) measures the performance of States on the basis of five parameters prescribed by the Health Ministry. The rating is done by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Speaking on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, Dr. Mandaviya said the States had an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices . “It is the need of the hour that we come together to ensure a healthy nation,” he noted.

Dr. Mandaviya further launched various innovative initiatives by the FSSAI, including the Eat Right Research Awards and Grants – Phase II, Eat Right Creativity Challenge – Phase III, a school-level competition, and the logo for AyurvedaAahar. This logo, which contains the initials of Ayurveda and Aahar with five leaves symbolising the five elements of nature, would be beneficial in creating a unique identity for food products and in their easy identification, says a release from the Health Ministry.