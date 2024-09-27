ADVERTISEMENT

Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu stranded in a flooded river in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar 

Updated - September 27, 2024 02:00 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The pilgrims had come to the historic Nishkalank Mahadev temple in Koliyak village to offer prayers

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

A luxury bus carrying more than 50 passengers, all pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, stranded in a turbulent flooded causeway over Maleshri river in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. Photo: X/@shaktisinhgohil

A luxury bus carrying several dozen passengers, all pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, has been stranded in a turbulent flooded causeway over Maleshri river in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

After their bus was stranded in heavy flood waters, a truck was sent with rescuers to bring the passengers out of the bus but that truck also got stranded in turbulent waters while passengers on board.

The rescue operation is currently underway with NDRF and SDRF teams having reached the site. Bhavnagar district collector and Superintendent of Police along with other top officials are also at the site to oversee the rescue works.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, a second truck laden with sandbags was taken to bring the passengers but that truck also got stuck near the two vehicles already stranded amidst heavy flood waters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The causeway got flooded after heavy rains in the region. After the bus got stranded, a rescue operation was launched. The rescuers reached the site in a truck and transferred the pilgrims to the vehicle through the window of the bus. But the truck also got stranded,” a senior government official from Bhavnagar said.

Gujarat Congress President and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil in a post on X urged the state government to ensure that all passengers were rescued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the officials added that all the pilgrims were safe and they would be taken out after the flood waters recedes.

The passengers are pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who had come to the historic Nishkalank Mahadev temple in Koliyak village to offer prayers. The village is situated 25 km from Bhavnagar city.

On Thursday (September 26, 2024), Bhavnagar received extremely heavy rains while several other parts of the state received moderate rains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US