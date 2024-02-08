ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu MPs protest in black clothes over inadequate funds to the State

February 08, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - New Delhi

DMK MP T.R. Baalu says Tamil Nadu did not get any funds despite Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting PM Modi and Amit Shah

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MPs T.R. Baalu, Kanimozhi, A. Raja and others on February 8, 2024 stage a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex against the Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the States. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha members belonging to Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) on Thursday participated in the House proceedings wearing black clothes to protest against the non-allocation of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim Union Budget.

DMK leader in the Lok Sabha, T.R. Baalu, and his colleague A. Raja also raised the issue during Question Hour and Zero Hour in the House.

Mr. Baalu said Tamil Nadu did not get any funds from the Centre despite a meeting between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “The Central government is giving least importance to the needs of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has been demanding Central assistance to deal with the impact of floods in the State in December. The DMK leader claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah had assured them that funds would be given by January 27. “It is now February 8 but nothing has been given,” he added.

MPs from Tamil Nadu, belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also demonstrated in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex.

“INDIA - Tamilnadu MPs stage protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over financial neglect faced,” Congress’ Manickam Tagore said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

