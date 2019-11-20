Tamil Nadu improves judicial operational capacity the most, shows report

The India Justice Report, released in November 2019, shows that Tamil Nadu's judiciary improved its operational capacities more than other States between Financial Years 2013 and 2017.

Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were excluded.

The table lists courts across 23 States on key metrics such as infrastructure, budgets, case clearance and human resources.

All data are for the period 2012-13 to 2016-17, except 'difference in spend' (2011-12 to 2015-16).

Improvement in an indicator doesn't necessarily mean improvement in another.

For instance, Tamil Nadu had fewer cases pending at the High Court level and fewer cases pending per High Court judge, but Gujarat performed better than Tamil Nadu on the level of vacancies in its subordinate (sub.) courts and High Court.

The report was published by Tata Trusts and designed by How India Lives.

#PP: Percentage points

^ Increase in State's overall budget minus budgetary spend on the judiciary.

For instance, Rajasthan saw its total budget increase by an average of about 20% but its judiciary budget increased by only about 8%. Thus the difference is about -12