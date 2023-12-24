Tamil Nadu floods | PMO takes stock of relief and rehabilitation efforts in T.N.

December 24, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday took stock of the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Tamil Nadu as several parts of the State was flooded after unprecedented rains.

“High Level meeting was held today in the PMO to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and supporting the state in this situation,” government sources said.

Officers of the PMO interacted with officials in Tamil Nadu to discuss relief and rehabilitation in the State post floods.

“Further need, if any, for deployment of NDRF as well as armed forces help, including helicopter etc, was discussed,” the sources said.

“Visit of inter-Ministerial Central team to assess damage was also discussed in the meeting,” they said.

