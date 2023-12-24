ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu floods | PMO takes stock of relief and rehabilitation efforts in T.N.

December 24, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

“High Level meeting was held today (Sunday) in the PMO to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and supporting the state in this situation,” government sources said.

The Hindu Bureau

An ambulance wading through rainwater at KTC Nagar in Thoothukudi on December 23, 2023 as the area is still inundated following the recent heavy rains. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday took stock of the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Tamil Nadu as several parts of the State was flooded after unprecedented rains.

“High Level meeting was held today in the PMO to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and supporting the state in this situation,” government sources said.

Officers of the PMO interacted with officials in Tamil Nadu to discuss relief and rehabilitation in the State post floods.

“Further need, if any, for deployment of NDRF as well as armed forces help, including helicopter etc, was discussed,” the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Visit of inter-Ministerial Central team to assess damage was also discussed in the meeting,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US