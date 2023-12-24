GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu floods | PMO takes stock of relief and rehabilitation efforts in T.N.

“High Level meeting was held today (Sunday) in the PMO to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and supporting the state in this situation,” government sources said.

December 24, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An ambulance wading through rainwater at KTC Nagar in Thoothukudi on December 23, 2023 as the area is still inundated following the recent heavy rains.

An ambulance wading through rainwater at KTC Nagar in Thoothukudi on December 23, 2023 as the area is still inundated following the recent heavy rains. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday took stock of the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Tamil Nadu as several parts of the State was flooded after unprecedented rains.

“High Level meeting was held today in the PMO to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and supporting the state in this situation,” government sources said.

Officers of the PMO interacted with officials in Tamil Nadu to discuss relief and rehabilitation in the State post floods.

“Further need, if any, for deployment of NDRF as well as armed forces help, including helicopter etc, was discussed,” the sources said.

“Visit of inter-Ministerial Central team to assess damage was also discussed in the meeting,” they said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / rains / flood / weather

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.