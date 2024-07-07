GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi says ‘deeply shocked’ on Tamil Nadu BSP chief Armstrong’s murder

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over brutal killing of BSP Tamil Nadu president; suspects arrested, investigation ongoing

Updated - July 07, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 05:05 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 6 said that he was “deeply shocked by the brutal and abhorrent killing” of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong in Chennai.

Armstrong murder: BSP chief Mayawati says real culprits not arrested, demands CBI probe into matter

“Deeply shocked by the brutal and abhorrent killing of Thiru Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and followers.”

“Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the Government of Tamil Nadu, and I am confident that the Government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice expeditiously,” he said.

Consider burying Armstrong’s body in an alternative location, suggests Madras High Court

52-year-old Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur, Chennai on July 5.

The Chennai city police had arrested 11 suspects for alleged involvement in the murder of BSP T.N. president K. Armstrong.

Shocked, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on July 6 that he had directed the police to speed up the investigation and bring to book those involved in the crime.

In a social media message, Mr. Stalin said he was shocked by the murder.

“The police have arrested those who were behind the murder last night. I express my condolences to his family members and partymen,” Mr. Stalin said in his message.

