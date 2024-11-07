Talks with Myanmar junta and rebels will help find a “Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned” solution to conflict: MEA

Consultation with a range of stakeholders in Myanmar will contribute to a ‘Myanmar-owned’ and ‘Myanmar-led’ solution to the current conflict in the neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

In response to a question from The Hindu, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) had hosted delegates from Myanmar this week, adding that India has been holding such consultations “on a regular basis”.

“There have been — over a period of time, off-and-on, and on a regular basis — interactions with various stakeholders in Myanmar. On November 5 and 6, the ICWA organised a workshop on Indian experience and constitutionalism where they invited various segments of Myanmar society. It is our understanding that such interactions will contribute to developing Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned solutions to address the country’s current challenges,” Mr. Jaiswal said, reiterating India’s “steadfast support” for Myanmar’s democracy and stability.

Across the spectrum

The Hindu had earlier reported that a 17-member delegation representing Myanmar’s military junta, civil society, and representatives of various political parties with ties to the junta had arrived in New Delhi on November 4 and started discussions with Indian representatives at ICWA. The delegates included Htun Htun Naung of the National Solidarity and Peace Negotiation Committee, Deputy Minister General Min Naing, U La Maung Shwe and U Kya Lin Oo of the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, and Peoples Party leader Ko Ko Gyi. The degation met Indian ambassador Abhay Thakur at the Yangon airport before they left for India.

Another delegation comprising representatives from ethnic armed organisations and the rebel National Unity Government (NUG) is expected to reach New Delhi for the second round of consultations that is likely to be held at the same venue. “India usually engages with those in power only, but now they have come to know it is time to speak to us,” said Salai Htet Ni, assistant general secretary of the Chin National Front.

India’s hosting of Myanmar’s ethnic representatives has also coincided with junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to China. The NUG and the ethnic armed groups held a combined virtual press conference on Tuesday where they criticised China for hosting the general. This is the junta chief’s first visit to China after the February 2021 coup.

Taliban outreach

On another note, Mr. Jaiswal confirmed that a MEA delegation led by Joint Secretary J.P. Singh, who in charge of the Ministry’s Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk, visited Kabul on November 4 and 5, and met with Taliban Minister of Defence Mullah Yaqoob . He also met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the heads of UN agencies in Kabul.

“They had discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance, also how the Chabahar port can be utilised by the business community in Afghanistan for transactions and for export and import, and any other thing that they would like to do,” Mr. Jaiswal said.