Talks to end animus in Muzzafarnagar

Over four-and-a-half years after Muzaffarnagar witnessed one of the most horrific riots in India, a few senior civil society leaders have been trying to bring about a compromise between the local Muslims and Jats, the two warring communities.

The riots triggered due to the allegation of teasing of a Jat girl by a Muslim boy and subsequent murders of two Jat boys and a Muslim boy snowballed into competing mahapanchayats by both the groups.

The two communities used to be part of Chaudhary Charan Singh’s political legacy but broke apart after the riots with Jats siding with the BJP and Muslims scattered between RLD, BSP and the Samajwadi Party.

During the violence over 42 people died and more than 40,000 people lost their homes and migrated from their ancestral villages to more secure areas dominated by their own community members.

Social leaders from the Jat and Muslim communities have started the “conversation for compromise” said Ghulam Mohammad Jaula, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Manch.

“We have formed a committee of over 20 people which includes prominent and respected residents of the riot-affected villages of Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. We are trying to identify the worst-affected villages. Villagers who had filed cases against each other are being persuaded to withdraw their police complaints,” Mr. Jaula told The Hindu on the phone from Muzaffarnagar.

It all started with a meeting with former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Delhi on December 26.

“Many of us including my friends and brothers from Jat community, met Mulayam Singh and sought his support in our attempts to bring about peace in the region. He, of course, loved the idea and extended his full backing,” Mr. Jaula added.

He said there was a meeting in Purbaliyan village in which Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Qadir Rana, former MP Harendra Malik, BKU chief Naresh Tikait and some khap leaders participated. There a strategy was chalked out to approach both the accused and victims in the village and convince them of the need for “compromise.”

Mr. Tikait told The Hindu that he was hopeful about the peace efforts. “It might take some time but it will happen. Muslims and Jats have always been together like brothers. The riots broke that brotherhood and we have to bring that back,” he said.

However, Akram Akhtar Chaudhary a local activist who has been working for the rights of the riot victims and their resettlement, said, “For the wounds to heal, it is mandatory that they get justice. Forgiveness comes after justice is delivered.”