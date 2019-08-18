National

Talks, if any, with Pakistan would focus only on PoK, says Rajnath Singh

Dialogue will happen if Islamabad ‘stops supporting terror from its soil,’ says Defence Minister

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan wanted to destabilise India through terrorism and there would no talks with Pakistan unless it acted against terrorists and stopped supporting terror activities. Besides, any future talks, if it happened, with Pakistan would focus only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“..people from Pakistan say there should be talks between India and Pakistan. About what should we talk? What’s the issue on which there should be a talk? Why there should be a talk? If there would be any talks with Pakistan, it would happen only when Pakistan stops supporting terror from its soil, until then there’s no reason for any talks,” he said while addressing the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Haryana’s Kalka.

“Also, in future, if talks are held with Pakistan, then it will be on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and no other issue,” said Mr. Singh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently acknowledged the killing of terrorists in IAF’s Balakot air strike after denying it earlier, Mr. Singh said.

“Pakistan's Prime Minister a few days ago said in PoK that India is planning an air strike even bigger than the Balakot air strike . This means that Pakistan's Prime Minister has accepted the fact India conducted an air strike in Balakot and that large number of terrorists were killed in it,” he said.

